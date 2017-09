DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - United Nations envoy to Yemen Jamal Benomar announced his resignation on Wednesday, according to a statement on his official Facebook page.

Benomar, a veteran Moroccan diplomat, helped broker a 2011 transition plan in Yemen which unravelled and culminated in three weeks of a Saudi-led bombing campaign against Iran-allied Houthi rebels. (Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Michael Georgy)