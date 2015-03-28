FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Explosions at Aden's largest arms depot - witnesses
March 28, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Explosions at Aden's largest arms depot - witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, Yemen, March 28 (Reuters) - Explosions rocked Aden’s largest arms depot on Saturday, sending flames and smoke into the sky above the southern Yemeni city, witnesses said.

A Reuters correspondent saw fire and explosions at the Jabal Hadeed compound, which is close to residential and commercial properties. There was no immediate word of casualties.

Residents have reported looting at the depot in recent days as Shi‘ite Muslim Houthi fighters challenge forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi for control of the south’s largest city. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Writing by Dominic Evans, editing by David Evans)

