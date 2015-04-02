FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen's Houthis fighting in central Aden - residents
April 2, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Yemen's Houthis fighting in central Aden - residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, April 2 (Reuters) - Houthi fighters and their allies battled gunmen in Aden’s Crater district on Thursday, in the heart of the southern Yemeni port city which is the last major foothold of forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, several residents said.

They said there were hundreds of Houthi and allied fighters in Crater, backed by tanks and armoured vehicles.

It was the first time fighting on the ground had reached so deeply into central Aden, and came despite a week of air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition aimed at stemming the Houthi advances. (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Dominic Evans, Editing by William Maclean and Hugh Lawson)

