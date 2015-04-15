INTERVIEW -FAO says Yemen cereal stocks shrinking, imports needed

ABU DHABI, April 15 (Reuters) - Yemen’s cereal stocks stood at around 860,000 tonnes when Saudi-led airstrikes against Iran-allied Houthi rebels started, enough for three to four months, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) told Reuters on Wednesday.

The cereals were mostly wheat, but also included rice and maize, Assistant Director-General for North Africa and the Near East Abdessalam Ould Ahmed, said in a telephone interview.

“We are very much concerned by the fact that this country may not be able to sustain imports while reserves of food are shrinking as conflict drags on,” Ould Ahmed said. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Catherine Evans)