FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INTERVIEW -FAO says Yemen cereal stocks shrinking, imports needed
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 15, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 2 years ago

INTERVIEW -FAO says Yemen cereal stocks shrinking, imports needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, April 15 (Reuters) - Yemen’s cereal stocks stood at around 860,000 tonnes when Saudi-led airstrikes against Iran-allied Houthi rebels started, enough for three to four months, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) told Reuters on Wednesday.

The cereals were mostly wheat, but also included rice and maize, Assistant Director-General for North Africa and the Near East Abdessalam Ould Ahmed, said in a telephone interview.

“We are very much concerned by the fact that this country may not be able to sustain imports while reserves of food are shrinking as conflict drags on,” Ould Ahmed said. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.