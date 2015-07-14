FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. food convoy reaches Aden, but fighting rages at port - WFP
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 14, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. food convoy reaches Aden, but fighting rages at port - WFP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 14 (Reuters) - A 40 truck convoy carrying enough food to feed 117,000 people for a month has reached Yemen’s Aden province after being held at a checkpoint for days, Abeer Etefa, a spokeswoman for the U.N. World Food Programme in Cairo, said on Tuesday.

Etefa said 13 trucks entered Aden on Monday and the remaining 27 on Tuesday, with 1,285 tonnes of food in total. But hopes of shipping 500,000 litres of fuel to Aden were still stymied by security problems.

“The area around the port for the last 48 hours has been a war zone,” she said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.