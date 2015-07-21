FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. ship brings food aid to Yemeni port of Aden
July 21, 2015

U.N. ship brings food aid to Yemeni port of Aden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 21 (Reuters) - A ship carrying enough U.N. food aid to feed 180,000 people for a month docked at the Yemeni port of Aden on Tuesday, having waited for almost four weeks, World Food Programme spokesman Peter Smerdon said.

“It’s the first WFP chartered ship to berth in the port since the conflict erupted in late March,” Smerdon said. “We have additional ships chartered which are on standby heading towards Aden carrying more food and fuel.” (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Dominic Evans)

