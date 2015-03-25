FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunfire at Aden army base as Yemen's Houthis approach -residents
March 25, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

Gunfire at Aden army base as Yemen's Houthis approach -residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, Yemen, March 25 (Reuters) - Sounds of gunfire and explosions were heard at a Yemen army base in the centre of Aden on Wednesday, residents told Reuters, and Houthi militia forces were within about 20 km (12 miles) of the city’s northern entrance.

Soldiers at the city’s Jabal al-Hadeed barracks fired into the air to prevent residents from infiltrating and arming themselves, the local witnesses said, suggesting that President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s control over Aden was fraying.

Houthi fighters and allied military units had advanced to Dar Saad, a village a half-hour’s drive from the southern city’s centre, residents there said. (Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by William Madclean and Louise Ireland)

