March 26, 2015 / 2:50 AM / 2 years ago

Yemen president "in high spirits" after air strikes start-aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, March 26 (Reuters) - Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi remains in his base in Aden and is in high spirits after ally Saudi Arabia and other countries began attacking the Houthi group opposed to his rule, an aide said.

“This operation has restored people’s determination” to fight the Houthis, Mohammed Marem, director of Hadi’s office, told Reuters.

“The president is in high spirits and thanks Gulf countries, Egypt, Jordan and Sudan and all countries in the region,” he said, adding that the operation was directed mainly against Houthi air defences in the north of Yemen. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean)

