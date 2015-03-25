FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Yemeni President Hadi no longer at residence -U.S. State Dept.
March 25, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Yemeni President Hadi no longer at residence -U.S. State Dept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Hadi left voluntarily)

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is no longer at his residence, but the United States cannot confirm further details about his location, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“We were in touch with him earlier today,” spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing. “He is no longer at his residence. I‘m not in position to confirm any additional details from here about his location.”

She said Hadi left the residence voluntarily.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey

