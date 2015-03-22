FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houthi leader says Yemen faces Libya-style strife
March 22, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

Houthi leader says Yemen faces Libya-style strife

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - The leader of Yemen’s powerful Houthi movement vowed on Sunday to pursue Islamist militants behind suicide attacks anywhere and said the country was in danger of descending into Libya-style strife.

In a live televised speech, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said his decisison to mobilise his fighters amid accelerating violence in recent days was aimed against Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for bombings that killed more than 130 in the capital Sanaa on Friday, and against al Qaeda.

He also criticised the U.N. Security Council, saying it was led by countries that ploted “evil” against others. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi and Amena Bakr, Writing by William Maclean)

