UPDATE 1-Houthi chief vows to fight militants, sees Libya-style strife
March 22, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Houthi chief vows to fight militants, sees Libya-style strife

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, background)

DUBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - The leader of Yemen’s powerful Houthi movement vowed on Sunday to pursue Islamist militants behind suicide attacks anywhere and said the country was in danger of descending into Libya-style turmoil.

In a live televised speech, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said his decisison to mobilise his fighters amid accelerating violence in recent days was aimed against Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for bombings that killed more than 130 in the capital Sanaa on Friday, and against al Qaeda.

He also criticised the U.N. Security Council, saying it was led by countries that plotted “evil” against others.

Violence has been spreading across Yemen since last year when the Iran-allied Houthis seized Sanaa and advanced into Sunni Muslim areas, leading to clashes with local tribes and al Qaeda and energising a southern separatist movement.

Houthi did not elaborate on his criticism of the Council. But diplomats in New York said the council would on Sunday condemn the takeover of much of Yemen and its institutions by the Houthis and warn of “further measures” if hostilities do not end.

In combative remarks, Houthi said his foes had encouraged militant violence and used political reform talks to buy time, something he said would eventually transfer “the Libyan example to Yemen ... This has become more apparent and clear than ever.”

“Al Qaeda and Daesh (Islamic State) do not have any compassion towards any party, and what’s happening in Iraq and Syria today is a lesson to our country.”

Reporting by Sami Aboudi and Amena Bakr, Writing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
