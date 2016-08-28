FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Houthis say ready for fresh Yemen talks if attacks stop
August 28, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Houthis say ready for fresh Yemen talks if attacks stop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi-run governing council said on Sunday it was ready to restart peace talks with the country's exiled government provided a Saudi-led coalition stopped attacking and besieging Houthi-held territories.

U.N.-sponsored negotiations to end 18 months of fighting in the impoverished country on Saudi Arabia's southern border collapsed earlier this month and the dominant Iran-allied Houthi movement there resumed shelling attacks into the kingdom.

At its weekly meeting at Sanaa's presidential palace, the council said that its willingness to restart peace talks was contingent on the "total cessation of the aggression and lifting of the unjust siege on the Yemeni people". (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Celine Aswad and William Maclean; Editing by Andrew Roche)

