FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yemen president appoints former PM Khaled Bahah as vice president - officials
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 12, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 2 years ago

Yemen president appoints former PM Khaled Bahah as vice president - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, April 12 (Reuters) - Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi appointed former prime minister Khaled Bahah as his vice president on Sunday, Yemeni officials told Reuters.

Bahah is popular across Yemen’s spectrum of feuding parties, and his new job may create hopes for a negotiated solution to a conflict that has seen more than two weeks of Saudi-led bombing of Hadi’s opponents, the Iran-allied Houthi militia. (Reporting By Angus McDowall and Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Michael Georgy and Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.