Air strike on missile base in Yemen capital causes huge explosion -residents

SANAA, April 20 (Reuters) - An air strike on a Scud missile base in the Yemeni capital Sanaa caused a massive explosion that blew out windows in houses, residents said, adding that it was the largest explosion in more than three weeks of bombing.

There was no immediate word of casualties from the blast, which sent a thick pillar of smoke into the air.

Saudi Arabia has led an alliance of Sunni Arab countries in air strikes against the Iran-allied Shi‘ite Houthi rebel group in Yemen.