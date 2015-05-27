FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arab air strikes on Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia kill at least 30 - residents
May 27, 2015 / 10:43 AM / 2 years ago

Arab air strikes on Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia kill at least 30 - residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 27 (Reuters) - Arab air strikes on an area across Saudi Arabia’s border with Yemen on Wednesday killed at least 30 people, most of them civilians, residents of the area said.

The attacks hit a district where tribesmen loyal to Yemen’s Houthi militia have been fighting the kingdom’s ground forces, in border clashes which are escalating a two-month war.

“Houthi gunmen were attacking Saudi border positions from this area but the coalition’s planes failed to hit the fighters and bombed civilians,” one resident told Reuters by phone. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Toby Chopra)

