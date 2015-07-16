Exiled govt ministers return to Yemen's Aden - officials

ADEN, July 16 (Reuters) - Several ministers and top intelligence officials touched down by helicopter in Yemen’s war-torn southern city of Aden, Yemeni officials said, in the first visit by the exiled government based in Saudi Arabia in more than three months of war.

“(Exiled President) Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi delegated this group to return to Aden to work to prepare the security situation and ensure stability ahead of a revival of the institutions of state in Aden,” one of the officials told Reuters.