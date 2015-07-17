Yemen's Aden falls to Saudi-backed fighters, clashes subside-residents

ADEN, July 17 (Reuters) - Saudi-backed Yemeni fighters completed their offensive to retake the southern city of Aden from the Houthi militia on Friday, residents said, as fighting in one main district subsided.

Several residents displaced from their homes in Tawahi, a district in the west of the port city which had been the last redoubt of the Houthis in Aden, told Reuters they had returned to their homes and that despite occasional gunfire the streets were controlled by anti-Houthi gunmen. (Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf and Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)