Saudi plane arrives in Yemen's Aden airport - official
July 22, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi plane arrives in Yemen's Aden airport - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, July 22 (Reuters) - A Saudi military plane touched down at Aden International Airport in southern Yemen on Wednesday, an airport official said, first arrival of a flight in almost four months at the war-ravaged port city.

“A Saudi military plane landed at Aden airport this afternoon carrying weapons and military assistance to the popular resistance forces, in the first flight there since March 25,” the official said.

Local fighters backed up by air strikes from a Saudi-led Arab alliance wrested the strategic city and its airport from the country’s dominant Houthi group last week and Yemen’s government in exile aims to turn Aden into its base to take back more territory from the Iran-allied group. (Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Noah Browning Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
