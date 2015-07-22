FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi navy chief makes surprise visit to Yemen's Aden -local official
July 22, 2015

Saudi navy chief makes surprise visit to Yemen's Aden -local official

ADEN, July 22 (Reuters) - A Saudi navy chief paid a brief surprise visit to Yemen’s Aden on Wednesday, a Yemeni military official said, arriving on the first aircraft to land at the airport after four months of fighting forced its closure.

“The arrival of this aircraft bearing military aid is the beginning of an airlift of aid and humanitarian supplies between Saudi Arabia and Yemen,” the Yemeni official quoted the Saudi navy chief as saying.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf and Noah Browning, Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing by Catherine Evans

