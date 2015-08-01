FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemeni vice president arrives in Aden - airport official
August 1, 2015

Yemeni vice president arrives in Aden - airport official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Yemeni vice president Khaled Bahah arrived in the southern port city of Aden on Saturday, airport officials said, the most senior official to visit the city since local fighters drove an Iran-backed Houthi group out more than two weeks ago.

They said Bahah, who is also the prime minister of the exiled government in Riyadh, arrived aboard a Saudi plane. Arab television stations said several cabinet members were also travelling with Bahah, who arrived in Aden around noon local time (0900 GMT). (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

