March 3, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 6 months ago

Aircraft launch attacks on suspected al Qaeda targets in Yemen - witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, March 3 (Reuters) - Military helicopters and drones launched a series of attacks on suspected al Qaeda targets in southern Yemen early on Friday, witnesses said.

The unidentified aircraft, believed to be American, also deployed troops on the ground in the al-Saeed area in Shabwa province and engaged suspected al Qaeda militants in a battle that lasted nearly half an hour.

One of the targets was the home of Saad Atef, an al Qaeda leader in the area.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Robert Birsel

