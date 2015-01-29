FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspected al Qaeda gunmen kill two soldiers in Yemen's oil province
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 29, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

Suspected al Qaeda gunmen kill two soldiers in Yemen's oil province

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ADEN, Yemen, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Two Yemeni soldiers were killed and two wounded when they were ambushed while on patrol by suspected al Qaeda militants in the central province of Marib, a regional official said on Thursday.

Marib has most of Yemen’s oil and gas fields and has long been a battleground between various factions, including local tribesmen, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) insurgents and other Islamists, and government forces.

Now tribesmen say the province is subject to an advance by Iranian-allied Houthi fighters, who took over the capital Sanaa in September and brought about the collapse of the U.S.-backed government last week.

A CIA drone strike on a car in Yemen killed three suspected al Qaeda militants in Marib on Monday, the first since the Sanaa government stepped down, in a sign such U.S. operations will continue despite the political crisis.

Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said on Tuesday his movement was seeking a peaceful transfer of power after the resignation of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, and urged all Yemeni factions to work together to that end. (Reporting by Mohammad Mokhashaf; Writing by Raissa Kasolowsky; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.