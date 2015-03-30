FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air strike hits area of Yemeni refugee camp, killing 21 - humanitarian workers
March 30, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Air strike hits area of Yemeni refugee camp, killing 21 - humanitarian workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - An air strike hit the area of the Mazraq refugee camp in the northern Yemen district of Haradh on Monday, killing 21 people, humanitarian workers told Reuters.

One humanitarian official said the bombing had targeted a military installation in the vicinity.

A Saudi-led coalition is bombing Iran-allied Houthi militiamen and military units fighting alongside them as they advance to the south, towards the port city of Aden, the last bastion of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Noah Browning; Editing by Larry King)

