Yemen militia make gains against Houthis in central city - residents
April 26, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Yemen militia make gains against Houthis in central city - residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA, April 26 (Reuters) - A group of tribal and Islamist fighters in the strategically important central Yemeni city of Taiz on Sunday took back several districts from the Iran-allied Houthi militia amid heavy fighting, residents said.

The reverses deal a blow to the Houthis in an area they have controlled largely unopposed for more than a month. They may be a sign that more than a month of Saudi-led air strikes against Houthi forces have emboldened armed opposition groups. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
