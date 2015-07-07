FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb explodes in Yemeni capital, killing and wounding people - state news agency
July 7, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Car bomb explodes in Yemeni capital, killing and wounding people - state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA, July 7 (Reuters) - A car bomb detonated near a hospital in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Tuesday, killing and wounding people, according to the state news agency which is controlled by the country’s dominant Houthi group.

“A security source in the capital told the state news agency Saba that a car bomb exploded this evening, leading to the martydom and injury of numerous citizens,” the agency said.

Islamic state in Yemen has claimed responsibility for a string of recent deadly attacks against the Shi‘ite Muslim group which runs the capital, calling them apostates deserving death. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning; editing by Ralph Boulton)

