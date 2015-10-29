FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi-led air strike kills 10 Yemeni factory workers - medics
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 29, 2015 / 11:11 AM / in 2 years

Saudi-led air strike kills 10 Yemeni factory workers - medics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Warplanes from a Saudi-led military coalition bombed a bus carrying workers to a factory in the southwestern Yemeni city of Taiz on Thursday, killing 10 of them, medics said.

The attack took place as battles for control of Yemen’s third-largest city rage, with Gulf Arab countries backing local Islamist militias against the Iran-allied Houthi group.

A spokesman for the alliance did not respond to a request for comment.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab countries have been bombing the Houthis since late March to restore Yemen’s Riyadh-based government to power and push back what they see as Iranian encroachment in their backyard.

At least 5,600 people have been killed in air raids and nationwide battles since the conflict began, and rights groups have criticized the coalition for a series of errant mass-casualty strikes, including a hospital in northern Yemen on Tuesday.

The alliance has denied responsibility for that attack and most other deadly attacks on civilian targets.

Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Noah Browning, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.