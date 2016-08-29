FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
At least 15 bodies taken to Aden hospital after suicide bombing- hospital source
August 29, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

At least 15 bodies taken to Aden hospital after suicide bombing- hospital source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - At least 15 bodies were transferred to a hospital run by Medicins Sans Frontieres in the southern Yemen city of Aden on Monday, a source at the hospital said, after an attack on a building used by local militias.

A security official and witnesses said a suicide bomber drove a car into the building in north Aden. It was used by the Popular Resistance, a local force that had helped drive Iran-allied Houthis out of the city last year.

They said at least four people were killed and 11 were wounded in the attack, while a source at the medical charity said between 15 and 20 bodies had been brought into the hospital.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashf, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh

