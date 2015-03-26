FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houthis can defend Yemen without Iran help-official
March 26, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Houthis can defend Yemen without Iran help-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthis are prepared to confront a Saudi-led campaign of air strikes launched on Thursday without calling for help from their ally Iran, a Houthi official told Reuters.

Asked if there had been any communications with Iran since the start of the attacks, or if the Houhtis would seek military help from Tehran, Houthi politburo official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said: “No. The Yemeni people are prepared to face this aggression without any foreign interference.”

Iran is the main foreign ally of the Shi‘ite Muslim group, which is battling forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, a former general backed by Sunni Gulf Arab countries.

Reporting By Noah Browning, editing by William Maclean

