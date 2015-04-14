Iran will submit peace plan for Yemen crisis to U.N. on Wednesday -Press TV

April 14 (Reuters) - Iran will submit a four-point peace plan for resolving the crisis in Yemen to the United Nations on Wednesday, Iran’s English-language television channel Press TV reported on Tuesday.

The channel gave no further details. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, speaking in Madrid on Tuesday, put forward a peace proposal involving a ceasefire, humanitarian assistance, a dialogue between Yemeni factions and a broad-based government.

Zarif also called for Saudi air strikes on Yemen to end. (Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Bill Trott)