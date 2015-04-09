Iranian president calls for halt to Yemen air strikes

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Saudi Arabia to halt a two-week-old campaign of air strikes against Houthi fighters in Yemen and said countries in the region should work to bring Yemen’s rival factions to the negotiating table.

“A great nation like Yemen will not submit to bombing. Come, let us all think about ending war. Let us think about a ceasefire,” Rouhani said in a televised speech. “Let us prepare to bring Yemenis to the negotiating table to make decisions about their future.”

Saudi Arabia and a coalition that includes four other Gulf Arab states have waged air strikes against the Iran-allied Houthis to try to drive them back from the southern city of Aden. Iran denies Saudi and U.S. accusations that it has armed the Houthis. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Larry King)