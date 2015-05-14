FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No Iran warships escorting Yemen-bound cargo ship, Pentagon says
May 14, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

No Iran warships escorting Yemen-bound cargo ship, Pentagon says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - Iran has so far refrained from deploying warships to accompany a cargo ship that Tehran says is carrying humanitarian aid to Yemen, despite its announced plans to do so, Pentagon spokesman Colonel Steve Warren told a news briefing on Thursday.

Yemen said on Wednesday that if Iran does not allow a cargo ship bound for the Arabian Peninsula to be searched, then Tehran “bears complete responsibility for any incident that arises from their attempt to enter Yemeni waters.”

The United States has criticized Iran’s announced plans to send the ship directly to Yemen and urged Tehran to redirect the ship to Djibouti, from where the United Nations is coordinating aid distribution. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
