Iranian aid ship to enter Red Sea on Thursday morning -IRNA
May 20, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Iranian aid ship to enter Red Sea on Thursday morning -IRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - The captain of an Iranian aid ship heading for Yemen expects to enter the Bab al-Mandeb strait linking the Gulf of Aden with the Red Sea on Thursday morning, state news agency IRNA reported.

“If the weather and the ship’s technical conditions persist ... we will enter the Bab al-Mandeb strait tomorrow morning,” the Iran Shahed’s captain Massoud Ghazi Mirsaid was quoted as saying by IRNA on Wednesday.

The Iran Shahed, carrying aid and foreign activists, is heading to Yemen’s western port of Hodaida. Reuters ship tracking data showed it positioned south of Aden at 0848 GMT on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin, editing by Sami Aboudi and John Stonestreet)

