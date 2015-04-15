FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's oil facilities remain on alert due to Yemen - KUNA
April 15, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

Kuwait's oil facilities remain on alert due to Yemen - KUNA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI, April 15 (Reuters) - State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) and all affiliated firms remain on alert, state news agency KUNA said on Wednesday, three weeks after Saudi Arabia and Arab allies began military strikes against Houthi militias in Yemen.

The agency quoted Sheikh Talal al-Khaled al-Sabah, the spokesperson for the country’s oil sector and chief executive of the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company as saying oil facilities were continuing the precautionary measures they had taken since the start of developments in Yemen.

KPC said at the start of military operations in Yemen led by Saudi Arabia it had raised security around its oil facilities.

KPC acting chief executive officer Mohammad al-Farhoud said these measures include “securing all industrial safety and security requirements and raising the level of security measures and to intensify the protection of oil installations in Kuwait and abroad,” according to KUNA.

Kuwait, a major oil exporter, is part of the Saudi-led alliance that has been waging air strikes on positions of the Iranian-backed Houthi groups and forces loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan, editing by David Evans)

