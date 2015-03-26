FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
March 26, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Kuwait raises security at oil facilities due to Yemen strikes - KUNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) said on Thursday the OPEC member has raised security around its oil facilities inside and outside the country after Saudi Arabia and Arab allies began a military operation in Yemen.

“In the light of developments in Yemen and to protect the strategic interests of the oil sector and securing oil products for inside and outside several procedures and precautionary steps taken,” official news agency KUNA quoted KPC acting chief executive officer Mohammad al-Farhoud as saying.

These measures include “securing all industrial safety and security requirements and raising the level of security measures and to intensify the protection of oil installations in Kuwait and abroad,” he said. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by David Clarke)

