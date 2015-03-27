FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen air strikes hit airfield in oil-producing Marib
March 27, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Yemen air strikes hit airfield in oil-producing Marib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 27 (Reuters) - Warplanes struck an air force base in the oil-producing Marib area of Yemen northeast of the capital Sanaa early on Friday, destroying a radar station only five kilometres (three miles) from the Safer oil field, residents said.

While Marib is not held by the Houthi militia, which is the main target of the Saudi-led coalition carrying out air strikes in the country, the area contains forces loyal to its ally, former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Angus McDowall; editing by John Stonestreet

