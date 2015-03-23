FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen foreign minister calls for Gulf Arab military intervention
March 23, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

Yemen foreign minister calls for Gulf Arab military intervention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 23 (Reuters) - Yemeni foreign minister Riyadh Yaseen called on Monday for Gulf Arab military intervention in Yemen to stop territorial advances by Houthi fighters opposed to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

“They’re expanding in territory, occupying airports and cities, attacking Aden with planes, detaining whom they please, threatening and gathering their forces,” he said in an interview with pan-Arab satellite channel Al Jazeera.

“We have expressed to the Gulf Cooperation Council, the United Nations as well as the international community that there should be a no-fly zone, and the use of military aircraft should be prevented at the airports controlled by the Houthis,” he told the pan-Arab newspaper al-Sharq al-Awsat. (Reporting By Omar Fahmy and Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean)

