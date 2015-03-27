FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen minister sees anti-Houthi operation lasting days, not weeks
#Energy
March 27, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

Yemen minister sees anti-Houthi operation lasting days, not weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, March 27 (Reuters) - The Arab military campaign against Yemen’s Houthi militia is likely to last days rather than weeks, Yemeni Foreign Minister Riyadh Yaseen told Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television on Friday.

In answer to a question about whether he thought the Saudi-led operation, which began on Thursday, would last days or weeks or more, Yaseen replied: “I expect that this operation will not go on for long, I think it will be days.”

Reporting by Ali Abdelatti in Cairo and Maha El Dahan, Writing by William Maclean, Editing by Philippa Fletcher

