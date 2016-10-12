FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi forces down missile fired by Yemen's Houthis-agency
October 12, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 10 months ago

Saudi forces down missile fired by Yemen's Houthis-agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Saudi air defence forces shot down a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi militia toward Khamees Mushait city in the kingdom's southwest on Tuesday night, a Saudi-led coalition said in a statement carried by the state news agency SPA.

The Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces destroyed the missile before it could cause any damage, according to the statement by the coalition, which since March 2015 has been fighting the Houthis to try to restore the Saudi-backed government of exiled president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Saudi forces responded to the missile attack by attacking the launch site, the statement added. (Reporting by Tom Finn, Editing by William Maclean and Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
