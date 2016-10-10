FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arab coalition intercepts Yemen missiles-Saudi media
October 10, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Arab coalition intercepts Yemen missiles-Saudi media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - An Arab coalition intercepted two missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi group at targets in Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Marib province on Sunday, Saudi Arabian official media reported.

Warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition later attacked the two military bases from which the missiles were fired, the Saudi Press Agency reported late on Sunday.

A base in the capital Sanaa fired one missile towards Marib, and a base in northern Saada province launched a missile towards the Saudi city of Taif, the site of a Saudi air force base.

Reporting by Celine Aswad, Writing by William Maclean

