a year ago
#Healthcare
August 18, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

MSF says evacuating staff from Yemen hospitals after Saudi-led air strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said it was evacuating its staff from hospitals in northern Yemen on Thursday after a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a health facility operated by the medical aid group killing 19 people.

"MSF will evacuate staff from 6 hospitals in northern Yemen due to the Saudi-led coalition's indiscriminate bombings and unreliable reassurances," the group said in a statement.

On Tuesday a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a hospital operated by MSF in the Abs district of Hajja province injuring 24 and killing 19 people including one of its staff members, the aid group said. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Tom Finn; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
