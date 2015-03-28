FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Saudi navy evacuates diplomats from Yemen's Aden- Saudi TV
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 28, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Saudi navy evacuates diplomats from Yemen's Aden- Saudi TV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds report that diplomats arrived in Jeddah)

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s navy evacuated dozens of foreign diplomats from the southern Yemeni port city of Aden, state television reported on Saturday.

“The Saudi Royal Navy implemented an operation called Hurricane to evacuate dozens of diplomats, including Saudis, from Aden,” a news ticker on the state news broadcaster Al Ekhbariya TV said.

It added that the diplomats had arrived safely at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port of Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait relocated their embassies to Aden last month after Houthi forces overran Sanaa. Other Arab and Western states also withdrew diplomats from the capital.

Houthi fighters made broad gains in the country’s south and east on Friday despite a second day of Saudi-led air strikes meant to check the Iranian-backed militia’s efforts to overthrow President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The Shi‘ite Muslim Houthi fighters and allied army units gained their first foothold on Yemen’s Arabian Sea coast by seizing the port of Shaqra 100km (60 miles) east of Aden, residents told Reuters.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Sam Wilkin and Amena Bakr; Editing by Dominic Evans and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.