April 17, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

Obama calls Saudi King Salman to discuss Yemen -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke by telephone with Saudi King Salman on Friday to discuss developments in Yemen, the White House said in a statement.

It said Obama and King Salman agreed that a negotiated political solution was necessary to achieving lasting stability in Yemen, where Houthi rebels are battling supporters of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour.

Obama also underscored the U.S. commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security, the White House said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

