May 27, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Arab forces strike Houthi-held Yemen military port -local official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 27 (Reuters) - Arab warplanes and ships bombed Yemen’s largest military port in the Red Sea city of Hodaida on Wednesday, a local official said, heavily damaging the facility and partly destroying two warships.

“The naval base was bombed by aircraft and ships. Large parts of it were destroyed and two warships were hit, and one of them, named Bilqis, was destroyed and sank onto its side, and five gunboats shelled the administrative buildings of the base,” the official told Reuters by telephone from the city.

The city and its military bases are aligned with the Iran-allied Houthi militia, Yemen’s dominant force, which has been bombed by a Saudi-led coalition for over two months. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and John Stonestreet)

