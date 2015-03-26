FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen shuts major sea ports due to conflict - industry sources
March 26, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Yemen shuts major sea ports due to conflict - industry sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, March 26 (Reuters) - Yemen shut its major seaports on Thursday, industry and local sources said, after neighbouring Saudi Arabia and Arab allies struck the Iran-allied Houthi forces who have been fighting Yemen’s Western-backed president.

“All major seaports were shut down on Thursday due to the rising conflict,” said an industry source. Local sources in Yemen confirmed the closure.

Yemen exports about 1.4-1.5 million barrels of Masila crude each month, mainly to China. (Reporting by Amena Bakr in Doha, Mohamed Ghobari in Cairo, Jonathan Saul in London and Reem Shamseddine in Khobar; editing by David Clarke)

