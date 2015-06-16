Al Qaeda in Yemen says leader killed in U.S. bombing

DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Al Qaeda in Yemen said its leader Nasser al-Wuhayshi was killed in a U.S. bombing, in a statement posted online.

“We in Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula mourn to our Muslim nation ... that Abu Baseer Nasser bin Abdul Karim al-Wuhayshi, God rest his soul, passed away in an American strike which targeted him along with two of his mujahideen brothers, may God rest their souls,” Khaled Batarfi, a senior member of the group, said.

The group had met and appointed its former military chief Qassim al-Raymi as his replacement, he added. (Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Andrew Heavens)