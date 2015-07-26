CORRECTED-Warplanes attack targets near Yemen capital-residents

(Corrects time of ceasefire, which starts on Sunday evening)

SANAA, July 26 (Reuters) - Warplanes carried out raids near the Yemeni capital Sanaa late on Saturday and shortly after dawn on Sunday, residents reported.

The raid on Sunday near the Houthi-controlled city happened hours before a truce declared by a Saudi-led coalition was meant to start. The targets included a military base near the city, the residents said. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Hadeel al Sayegh, Editing by William Maclean)