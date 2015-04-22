FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICRC seeks better access and funding to confront Yemen crisis
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 22, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

ICRC seeks better access and funding to confront Yemen crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 22 (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday welcomed the end of Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen, but said that the humanitarian situation was “catastrophic” in the country and a political solution seemed distant.

“The collateral damage done to the civilian life and property by the air strikes as well as the ground fighting is absolutely shocking, particularly in the cities of Sanaa, Aden, Taiz and Marib,” ICRC regional director Robert Mardini told a news briefing on return from a three-day trip to Yemen.

“But this only removes one layer of conflict...the many others remain,” he added. The aid agency urged all warring sides to facilitate aid delivery and appealed for funds to provide food for 20,000 families in Yemen over the coming three months. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Dominic Evans)

