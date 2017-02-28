GENEVA Feb 28 Yemen has food reserves for only
2-4 months, bringing it to the brink of famine as fighting
escalates, a senior official of the International Committee of
the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday on return from the country.
Robert Mardini, ICRC regional director for the Middle East,
called for the lifting of restrictions on the import and
movement of goods and voiced concern at the fate of 500,000
people in the port city of Hodeidah as the conflict moves north
up the Red Sea coast.
The "lifeline" of aid moving through Hodeidah and other
ports is starting to be cut, Mardini told reporters in Geneva.
"If this happens of course it will add a huge burden on a swathe
of the Yemen territory where millions of people live."
"In terms of reserves, there are reserves for two, three or
four months, I don't know. But there is an urgent need for
re-supply, this is what we can say."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)