Yemen's Houthis shell Aden refinery for second time - official

SANAA, June 29 (Reuters) - Houthi forces in Yemen have shelled the refinery in the southern city of Aden for the second time in three days, an official at the facility said, hitting an empty fuel tank with a rocket.

“The refinery suffered today a new rocket which targeted an empty storage tank at the refinery port,” Nasser Shayef, a media official at the Aden refinery told Reuters by telephone.

The militia has been locked in deadly street battles with local fighters for three months as Arab states bomb the Houthis and have imposed a near-blockade on the country which has cut off trade in food and fuel. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari and Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Janet Lawrence)