5 months ago
March 17, 2017 / 8:23 AM / 5 months ago

31 Somalis killed in raid off Yemen coast-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO/DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Thirty-one Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, a local coast guard in the Houthi-controlled Hodeidah area said.

Coast guard Mohamed al-Alay told Reuters the refugees, carrying official UNHCR documents, were on their way from Yemen to Sudan when they were attacked by an Apache helicopter near the Bab al-Mandeb strait.

A sailor who had been operating the boat, Ibrahim Ali Zeyad, said 80 refugees had been rescued after the incident.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Maha El Dahan and William Maclean; Editing by Gareth Jones)

